Corbenic Partners LLC Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.33. 113,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.50. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $191.13.

