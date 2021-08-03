Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

GPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

