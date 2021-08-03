Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Tennant also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TNC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

