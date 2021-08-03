First Command Bank Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43.

