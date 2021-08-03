$649.27 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $649.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.83 million to $662.00 million. Woodward reported sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $10.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03. Woodward has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

