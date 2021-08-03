American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.71

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.71 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American States Water by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.