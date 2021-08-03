Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03. Woodward has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

