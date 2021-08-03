Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

