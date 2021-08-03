Amon Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,447.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,447.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00061192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00805530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00094392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042412 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.