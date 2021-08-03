TEMCO Trading Up 14% This Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00100638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00141629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.05 or 1.00091475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00846810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.