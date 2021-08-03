Old Port Advisors Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,854. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.28 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

