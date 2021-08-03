JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 405,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $461.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

