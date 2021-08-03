Old Port Advisors Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.