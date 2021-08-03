The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 8,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,276. The Timken has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,085.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,484.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,889 shares of company stock worth $8,886,617. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

