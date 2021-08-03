Transcodium (TNS) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $98,567.79 and $1,110.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00061192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00805530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00094392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042412 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

