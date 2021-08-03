The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $683.38

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $683.38 and last traded at $685.98, with a volume of 6533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $715.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $966.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

