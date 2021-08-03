AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

AVB stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,392. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.08. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

