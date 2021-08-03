Galmed Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,666% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 6,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,761. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

