MetaHash Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $619,361.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00100638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00141629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.05 or 1.00091475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00846810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,873,943,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,704,158,081 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.