Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and $710,315.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.65 or 0.06496330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,885,413 coins and its circulating supply is 324,224,681 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.