MIB Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $278,136.66 and $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,129,896 coins and its circulating supply is 144,827,968 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

