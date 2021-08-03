Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00061192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00805530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00094392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

