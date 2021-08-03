$424.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $424.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.90 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.