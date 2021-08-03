Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

HZO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,465. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

