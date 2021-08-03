Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

