Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $226,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 800,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 228,881 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 310,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

