Family Firm Inc. Buys 472 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 101,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

