Family Firm Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,757. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $105.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40.

