Family Firm Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,799. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

