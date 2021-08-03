$0.62 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 27,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,527. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.