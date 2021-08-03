$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $14.80 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

STIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

STIM stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 212,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,789. Neuronetics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

