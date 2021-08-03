$558.29 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $558.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,795. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

