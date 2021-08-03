Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.43. 136,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

