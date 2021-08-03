Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.47. 343,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

