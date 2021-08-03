Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $7.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.53. The stock had a trading volume of 176,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $248.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.48.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

