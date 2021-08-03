Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Tesla by 123.0% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.23. 248,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.70, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

