Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.40. 61,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

