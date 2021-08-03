First Command Bank Purchases Shares of 5,798 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 673,860 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

