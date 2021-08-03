Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. 1,328,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,121,604. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.