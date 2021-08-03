BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 76,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

