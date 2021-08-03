Family Firm Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,108,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.09. 25,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,803. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $249.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

