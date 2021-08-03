Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $702.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.60 million and the highest is $711.80 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07. IDEX has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.