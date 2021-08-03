Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.37). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 31,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,246. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.