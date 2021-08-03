$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,253. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $151.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

