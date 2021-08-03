Fundamental Research Increases Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) Price Target to $5.37

Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research to $5.37 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

