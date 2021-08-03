Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TRYIY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.