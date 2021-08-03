ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Truist Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

ON stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 723,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,025. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

