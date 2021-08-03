Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.23.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

