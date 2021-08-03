JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,937,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JNSH remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,952. JNS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

