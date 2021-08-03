Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIFZF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

